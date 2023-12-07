2023 December 7 11:24

GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers on behalf of the ship-owner Purus

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC), on behalf of the ship-owner Purus.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 98,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027.



Purus is a world leader in providing global energy customers with maritime services for the gas transport and offshore wind industries.