2023 December 6 10:09

ERMA FIRST awarded AiP from DNV for onboard carbon capture system

ERMA FIRST, a leading sustainable maritime solutions provider, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for its amine absorption-based Onboard Carbon Capture (OCC) system, according to the company's release.

DNV issued the AiP to ERMA FIRST following the successful completion of a technical review, risk assessment and review of the company’s feasibility study for Onboard Carbon Capture (OCC) on RoRo vessels. In doing so, the world’s leading classification society confirms that the proposed design is approved for installation onboard seagoing vessels.

The ERMA FIRST CCS system uses amine absorption technology and a proprietary amine solvent to absorb CO2 from flue gases. When heated, the chemical reaction that occurs reverses the absorption and separates the CO2 from the solvent. The CO2 that is released is subsequently liquified and stored under cryogenic conditions onboard and the regenerated solvent can be re-used, creating a highly efficient regenerative OCC process.



Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST is a manufacturer and provider of future-proof sustainable maritime solutions. The company’s robust systems and solutions ensure worldwide compliance, provide operational simplicity and reduce operational expenditure, while at the same time minimising the impact of ship operations on the environment.



ERMA FIRST offers a complete range of solutions, including ballast water treatment (BWTS), Alternative Maritime Power (AMP), Energy Saving Devices (ESDs) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).