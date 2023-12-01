2023 December 1 10:55

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and The International Association of Classification Societies collaborates on safe implementation of new maritime solutions

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on various maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation initiatives.

Under the LOI, both parties will consider the development of technical standards and unified requirements to ensure that new maritime solutions are safely implemented. The LOI will focus on key areas such as smart and autonomous ships, digitalisation and cybersecurity, marine electrification, and the use of zero- and low-carbon fuels onboard vessels.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will have regular information and knowledge exchange, including discussions on industry challenges and opportunities, standards, best practices, and emerging technologies.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) MPA was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests.

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) makes a unique contribution to maritime safety and regulation through technical support, compliance verification and research and development. More than 90% of the world’s cargo carrying tonnage is covered by the classification design, construction and through-life compliance Rules and standards set by the twelve Member Societies of IACS.