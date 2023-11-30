2023 November 30 10:02

Windcat expands its CSOV fleet to a total of five vessels

Windcat has placed an additional order of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) with Damen Shipyards, according to the company's release.

This order increases Windcat’s CSOV fleet to a total of five vessels, leaving the option of acquiring a sixth vessel.

This development follows the initial announcement made in November 2022 regarding the construction of a series of hydrogen-powered CSOVs, the “Elevation Series”. The Elevation Series CSOVs, introduced in collaboration between Windcat and Damen Shipyards, features a pioneering design that significantly enhances capabilities and flexibility compared to traditional vessels.

The CSOVs are 87 m long, 20 m wide and can accommodate up to 120 people on board. The vessels are equipped with a state-of-the-art gangway, crane, thrusters, hybrid battery technology and offshore charging capability.

CMB.TECH’s dual fuel hydrogen technology will be implemented aiming to minimise the CO₂ footprint of offshore energy production and vessel operations. The first three vessels are currently under construction in Vietnam and will be delivered in 2025. The delivery of the two additional CSOVs is expected in Q2 and Q3 of 2026, increasing Windcat’s capacity to deliver efficient and sustainable offshore services.