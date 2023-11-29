2023 November 29 12:11

SCZONE celebrates the groundbreaking ceremony of the DP World-Sokhna $80m Logistic Park

Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the DP World-Sokhna Logistic Park project in the Sokhna integrated zone.



The DP World-Sokhna Logistic Park project is located in the Sokhna integrated Zone of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with a total area of about 300,000 square meters. The project contributes to the availability of 600 direct job opportunities, at a total investment cost of $ 80 million, and aims to provide services to investors and customers in the logistics, commercial, and distribution activities sector within the Egyptian market and neighboring markets. It is planned that the operations of the first phase of the project will commence after the completion of its construction by the end of 2024.