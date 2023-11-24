2023 November 24 17:42

IRENA and DP World join forces to advance decarbonisation solutions for ports and maritime logistics

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has signed a collaboration agreement with DP World, a UAE-based global supply chain solutions company. Through the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on decarbonising the shipping and ports sectors, aligning current infrastructure, logistics and processes with the demands of the energy transition, and scaling up the use of renewable-based fuels and electrification, according to the company's release.

The signing took place at the DP World’s Headquarters in Dubai between IRENA Director-General, Francesco La Camera and DP World Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, just days ahead of the United Nations (UN) Climate Conference COP28 in Dubai.

The Director-General also commended DP World's innovative use of smart electrification and its efforts to decarbonise its operations by 2040. Carbon emissions from the company’s UAE operations have been reduced by nearly 50% this year, with Jebel Ali port’s electricity now sourced entirely from renewable sources provided by the local utility provider.

According to IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook, infrastructure upgrades need to accommodate the global trade of renewable fuels between low-cost supply and high demand regions, proactively linking countries to promote the diversification and resilience of energy systems. The shipping sector itself must also rely on a diverse mix of low-carbon fuels to stay in line with the 1.5°C target, with ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen making up nearly 61% of the fuel mix by 2050.

Through the agreement, IRENA and DP World aim to collaborate on scaling up efforts to address supply, infrastructure and technological challenges that can increase the uptake of these renewables-based fuels.