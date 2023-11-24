2023 November 24 16:29

Damen introduces fully electric SOV with offshore charging

Damen Shipyards Group has officially launched its latest vessel, a fully electric Service Operations Vessel (SOV), 70 metres x 17 metres, according to the company's release.

With its offshore charging capabilities, the vessel paves the way for significantly reduced emissions in the maintenance of offshore wind farms.

To achieve offshore charging, Damen has partnered with UK-based MJR Power & Automation – a company that has previously developed an offshore charging system for a crew transfer vessel. MJR took up the challenge, developing a system that was fast, efficient and, above all, safe.

The charging system uses the motion-compensated gangway to create a connection between the vessel and a turbine or substation offshore, in much the same way a personnel transfer is undertaken. Damen and MJR selected the charging method in order to maximise safety and efficiency. The gangway is controlled from the wheelhouse, requiring no manual interaction with charging equipment. It has the added benefit of utilising pre-existing offshore infrastructure, thereby adding considerable cost-efficiency.

Charging is carried out while the vessel is in a low power, so-called ‘green’ DP mode, requiring less energy than the hotel load. A full charge typically requires energy produced in just a few hours by a single turbine. The system is designed according to international recognised safety standards, including IEC/IEEE 80005-1.

Additionally, it is about to obtain DNV AIP (Approval In Principle) and is designed in accordance with forthcoming offshore charging standards under collaborative development by DNV UK and Norway. MJR has developed a 4MW charger connector, sufficient for a 70-metre vessel. The company is also working on a scaled up 8MW, version that will enable charging of larger vessels, up to 90 metres.