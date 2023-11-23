Port and pipeline infrastructure is being improved to increase crude exports to Asia-Pacific countries





Ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk expand its capacity to handle 32 million tonnes of crude oil exports by 2026

Russia is developing and expanding its port and pipeline infrastructure capacity to increase crude oil exports to the APR countries. Overall, three seaports, namely, Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Novorossiysk will be able to handled 32 million tonnes of crude oil by 2026. Throughput at the Port of Kozmino has been increased to 42 million tonnes. This plan was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak during his speech at government hour in the Federation Council, the Russian Government press office said.



The official also noted that the flexibility of gas exports will enable the sector to boost LNG production. Russia has already become the fourth largest producer of LNG, as the fuel exports rose to about 33 million tonnes, or 8% of global exports. Mr. Novak added that it is planned to increase LNG production to 100 million tonnes by 2030. This will increase Russia’s share of LNG global market to 20%.



To increase coal exports to the APR, the country is creating new coal mining centers in the Far East and in the Arctic zone, expanding railway infrastructure and building coal terminals to develop port facilities on the Russia’s Pacific coast.



The Deputy Prime Minister also stated that the total planned investment in petrochemicals will reach about RUB 3-3.5 trillion by 2030. As of now, the dependence of fuel and energy sectors on imports has decreased from 67% to 38% over the past decade.







The IAA PortNews has earlier reported that handling of crude exports in Russian seaports in January-October 2023 increased 7% to 228.3 million tonnes, coal - by 3.8%, to 177.6 million tonnes; while oil products volume was down 9.6% to 103.2 million tonnes, and LNG – by 4.1% to 28 million tonnes.