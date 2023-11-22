  • Home
  2023 November 22

    Damen Shipyards signs contract with Ta San Shang Marine to supply a new construction service operation vessel

    On the 21 st of November, Damen Shipyards signed a contract with Ta San Shang Marine Co. Ltd. (TSSM), a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. of Japan, and Ta Tong Marine Co., Ltd. of Taiwan, for the delivery of a Damen CSOV (Construction Service Operation Vessel) 9020. This will be TSSM’s second SOV in their fleet. 

    The first, the TSS Pioneer, was delivered in 2022 and this new ship will be operational in late 2025. The build will take place in Vietnam, where Damen has a large presence and proven track record for building large and complex vessels including SOVs, which are already under construction. 

    The new, 90-metre vessel will support offshore wind farms off the coast of Taiwan by providing high quality accommodation for up to 120 personnel and ample storage for supplies. These will be for the various contractors supporting the wind farms both when under construction and when operational. A motion compensated gangway ensures rapid and safe transfers to and from the turbines and substations, and the vessels are fitted with diesel-battery hybrid power generation systems and are also delivered fully prepared for future use of green methanol fuel. 

2023 November 22

