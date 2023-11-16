2023 November 16 13:12

Three Damen's Cutter Suction Dredgers added to the fleet of SEMAR

In the harbour of Veracruz, Mexico three Cutter Suction Dredgers (CSD) were commissioned along the quay, according to Damen's release. The dredgers, built in the Netherlands by Damen Dredging Equipment (DDE), have been added to the fleet of SEMAR. They have been acquired as part of a fleet expansion programme, and will be put to good use on various dredging projects in Mexico.

The three CSD250s are not the first Damen dredgers to be operated by SEMAR. Over the past few years, Damen has delivered a number of CSD500s, a CSD450 and a CSD650. All of these dredgers operate on an array of projects along both coastlines of Mexico.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to about 12,500 people.