2023 November 14 11:23

Framo secures contract for Orsted's offshore wind project in Taiwan

Framo will supply suction bucket pumping systems for foundations of Ørsted's Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan, according to the company's release. The Framo Suction Pump Spread Systems will be produced at the Framo factory at Flatøy outside Bergen, Norway.

Framo, in collaboration with geotechnical expertise from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, will deploy its offshore personnel to oversee and manage the suction operation at sea. Ørsted´s 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind projects are located 35 - 60 km from the Changhua coast in Taiwan. The delivery is scheduled for early 2025.

The technology of suction bucket foundation has secured and safely anchored platforms and offshore installations around the world for many years.

Ørsted is a global leader in offshore wind. The Danish company constructs and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Taiwan, and the USA. In 2018 Framo and NGI successfully installed 20 suction bucket jackets at Ørsted’s wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 2.

Framo AS is a pump manufacturer based at the west coast of Norway. The company has three factories and a large service facility in Norway. Framo was established in 1938 and is now a worldwide organization with offices in eight different countries on three different continents. The company has approximately 1,350 employees and is a leading manufacturer of pumping systems for the tanker market and the offshore industry. In addition, Framo manufactures offshore windmill suction anchors, and solutions fish farming. Framo AS is a part of the Alfa Laval Group and the Bergen area is head office regarding marine pumping systems.