2023 November 14 10:18

DMC presents completely redesigned Optima nozzle at Europort 2023

Rudder and steering systems specialist DMC launched the new and improved Optima nozzle at Europort 2023 in Rotterdam last Thursday, according to Damen's release. The original Optima was introduced in 1998 and quickly developed into the standard nozzle in various markets. It is one of the best-running nozzles for pushers and tugs, icebreakers, dredgers, coasters, fishing vessels and workboats. In inland navigation, it is even the best-selling nozzle of all time. Thousands of vessels sail with this ‘thrust enhancer’.

After 25 years, and a year of research using state-of-the-art technology, DMC has now come up with an improved design and has started production. In-house and independent research Kees Oevermans, Technical Sales Manager at DMC conducted the research.

The updated Optima nozzle delivers up to 1.8% more direct thrust. The new profile fits seamlessly into the current construction. There are also two versions: the DMC Optima 04 and 05. The difference is in the length of the nozzle: the Optima 05 has a length of 50% of the propeller diameter, while the Optima 04 comes at 40%. After installation, the increased thrust of the propeller can be used to sail faster, save fuel and thus reduce CO2 emissions.

Damen Marine Components (DMC) designs and manufactures a range of premium systems that are vital for the propulsion, manoeuvring and performance of vessels engaged in all types of maritime activity. These include short sea, deep sea, offshore, ocean-going, inland waterways and naval vessels, and superyachts.