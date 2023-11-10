2023 November 10 11:42

Damen Green Solutions and Bawat A/S joint venture marks official signing for Mobile Ballast Water Management Systems

Damen Green Solutions and Bawat A/S have formally signed the agreement to solidify their joint venture in the development and sales of cutting-edge mobile Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS), according to the company's release.

The joint venture, operating under the collective name, marks a significant step in revolutionizing mobile ballast water management solutions.

Under the joint venture, Bawat A/S will provide its innovative system for treating ballast water, leveraging its patented pasteurisation process that eradicates organisms without the use of chemicals, filters, or UV. Damen Green Solutions, known for its expertise in maritime solutions, will undertake the construction of these systems. The partners will share a joint focus on sales and global marketing.

The collaboration aims to revolutionise the mobile ballast water treatment landscape by providing efficient, easy-to-install systems that cater to vessel owners in need of compliant solutions. With a focus on high-quality construction, seamless operations and global market reach, the Bawat Damen joint venture is set to redefine the standards for mobile ballast water management.

The development of an entirely new approach to ballast water treatment utilising onboard waste heat to treat ballast water led to the founding of Bawat in 2011. A ballast water treatment system avoids disposal of untreated water in seas and harbours. Bawat’s BWMS is a system that is simple, cost-effective, and sustainable, build on a zero environmental impact, using standard marine components. No filters, no chemicals no UV. And is the first to market a USCG/IMO Type Approval BWMS that uses pasteurization to treat ballast water in a one-pass process.