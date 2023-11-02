  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 2 15:03

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2023

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 44, the MABUX global bunker indices exhibited erratic fluctuations with no clear sustained trends. The 380 HSFO index declined by $27.94, dropping from $562.50 USD/MT the previous week to $534.56 USD/MT. Conversely, the VLSFO index increased by $1.06, reaching $672.58 USD/MT compared to $671.52 USD/MT the previous week. The MGO index saw a significant decrease of $29.73, going from $986.93 USD/MT last week to $957.20 USD/MT. At the time of writing, market trends remain uncertain.

    Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - showed a significant increase: plus $29.00 ($138.02 vs. $109.02 last week), still consistently above the $100.00 mark (the SS breakeven point). At the same time, the weekly average also increased by $11.01. In Rotterdam, on the contrary, the SS Spread decreased by $7.00 (from $90.00 last week to $83.00), but the average value saw a slight increase of $1.16. Thus, the SS Spread in Rotterdam is stably below the $100.00 mark, due to relatively high prices for 380 HSFO, combined with limited availability resulting from shipping delays and congestion at oil terminals in the ARA region. In Singapore, the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO increased by $18.00, surpassing the $200.00 mark ($205.00 versus $187.00 last week). The weekly average also increased by $10.34. 

    We expect SS Spread will continue to rise moderately in the upcoming week. More information is available in the “Differentials” section of www.mabux.com.

    According to Montel, LNG imports into northwest Europe are projected to surge by 30% in November compared to October, driven by anticipated higher demand at the start of the heating season. In the coming month, northwest Europe is expected to receive approximately 243 million cubic meters per day (mcm/day) of LNG, destined for the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the UK. These estimates for November indicate a 15% decrease compared to the same month in 2022. The pivotal factors influencing LNG imports into Europe in the months ahead will be weather conditions and weather forecasts. They will play a significant role in shaping European gas consumption during this winter and are currently the largest variables in the equation. European gas consumption has seen a reduction over the past year due to energy conservation efforts and decreased industrial demand, which can be attributed to high energy prices and demand constraints.

    The cost of LNG as bunker fuel at the port of Sines, Portugal, witnessed an upward trend, reaching $1,075 per metric ton on October 30th. This represents a significant increase of $100 compared to the previous week. Notably, the price balance between LNG and conventional fuel on October 30th has shifted back in favor of MGO, with a $124 advantage, as opposed to the $8 advantage in favor of LNG just one week earlier. On that day, MGO LS was quoted at 951 USD/MT in the port of Sines. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    During Week 44, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) revealed the following trends in four selected ports: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, all four ports remained undervalued. The average weekly underpricing increased by 4 points in Rotterdam, 8 points in Singapore, 5 points in Fujairah and 9 points in Houston. In Fujairah, the underpricing level of this fuel type still exceeded the $100 mark.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to MDI, Singapore remained the only overvalued port. The average overpricing increased by 6 points during the week. In the other three ports, VLSFO was underestimated. Undercharge weekly average increased by 1 point in Rotterdam but decreased by 10 points in Fujairah and 3 points in Houston. Fujairah was close to the 100% correlation between market prices and the digital benchmark.

    In the MGO LS segment, all ports showed undervaluation, with the weekly average decreasing in Rotterdam by 4 points, in Fujairah by 11 points and in Houston by 4 points. In Singapore, the average MDI index increased by 3 points.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark is available in the “Digital Bunker Prices” section of www.mabux.com.

    According to a report from the Economist Intelligence Unit, global energy and fossil fuel consumption are expected to reach a new record high in 2024, despite ongoing conflicts and high prices. This surge in consumption is primarily driven by robust demand in Asia. In the coming year, global energy consumption is projected to grow by 1.8%. The report's authors noted that, despite the persistence of high prices and unresolved supply chain disruptions, demand for fossil fuels will hit unprecedented levels, while demand for renewable energy is anticipated to increase by 11%. Specifically, there is an expected 1.7% rise in oil demand in the next year, with natural gas demand set to grow by 2.2%, led by Asia and the Middle East. In contrast, Europe is likely to continue experiencing reduced demand as it focuses on conserving gas and energy. Renewable energy capacity additions are poised to reach a historical high this year, with approximately 400 gigawatts (GW) expected, and this trend is set to continue into 2024. Earlier, OPEC forecasted that global oil demand would increase by 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, reaching a new record high, and then further rise by another 2.2 million bpd in the following year. This forecast remains unchanged, despite concerns about slowing economies and potential demand reduction. According to OPEC, world oil demand is projected to average 102.1 million bpd in 2023, with a significant portion of the 2.3-million-bpd demand increase occurring in the non-OECD region.

    The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is contributing to a high level of volatility in the global bunker market, hindering the formation of sustained trends. We expect the bunker indices to continue significant irregular fluctuations in the coming week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

    Russian Railways set to double east-bound container traffic in the near future, to 6.500 TEU a day
Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 2

17:16 ‘World’s 1st’ ammonia-powered containership set to debut in 2026
16:40 Noble Corp. wins contracts for six offshore drilling rigs
16:02 Hyundai Heavy Industries receives an order from Hayfin for four methanol-ready Suezmaxes
15:43 South Korea successfully achieves simultaneous LNG bunkering operations on bulk carriers
15:21 Hoegh Autoliners and Yara Clean Ammonia partner to cut maritime emissions
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2023
14:57 Tyovene secures an order for three hybrid-ready SWATH CTVs from the Scottish company Maritime Craft Services
14:25 7 ports across Alaska receive combined $72M in federal grant funding
14:17 Far Eastern ports operated at 64% capacity as of early Oct 2023, RZD official said
12:30 S.Korea’s HMM expands bulk carrier fleet
11:57 New version of the Wartsila 31DF engine reduces methane emissions by an additional 41% on average
11:28 QatarEnergy LNG delivers the 1,000th LNG shipment to South Hook LNG Terminal
10:40 ITOCHU Corporation and Orascom Construction sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of ammonia bunkering in the Suez Canal
10:09 Klaveness Combination Carriers implements sustainable technologies for fuel efficiency
09:14 Hyundai Glovis allocates $1.85 billion for the acquisition of 12 LNG dual-fuel car carriers

2023 November 1

18:03 Toll to become majority shareholder in its Dubai joint venture
17:33 Ocean Network Express to be the vessel operator for the CIP service
17:03 Hoegh Autoliners announces sale of Hoegh Bangkok and purchase of Hoegh Jacksonville
16:45 Adani Gangavaram Port enhances infrastructure by inducting new cargo handling equipment
16:13 Orsted ceases development of its US offshore wind projects Ocean Wind 1 and 2
15:43 WCO and IAPH launch Guidelines on Cooperation between Customs and Port Authorities
15:13 DNV, AL Group to explore CCS on board containership, bulker newbuilds
14:43 PALFINGER presents latest marine crane generation at Europort
14:13 Biggest Chinese Antarctic fleet sets off to build research station
13:30 ONE forecasts 94% plunge in full year profit
13:29 PSA Singapore and Pacific International Lines expand collaboration on sustainability solutions to decarbonise global supply chain
13:12 MOL and Pyxis sign Collaboration Agreement for development and market expansion of electric vessels in Singapore and Japan
12:39 First three China-bound coal carriers depart Port Sabetta
12:38 Japan's coastal RoRo vessel successfully operated using biofuel mixed waste cooking oil directly with fuel oil
12:13 The Panama Canal announces new operational measures with nearly 50 days remaining in the rainy season
11:30 Wartsila begins a strategic review of its Energy Storage and Optimisation business
11:03 GSBN, DNV team up on verified data sharing in a major push for decarbonization
10:43 ABS and Sea Forrest sign pioneering MOU to advance maritime electrification technology
10:12 Silk Alliance members issue open letter on collective vision and unveil implementation plan for the green corridor cluster
09:56 MEYER Group to acquire a 50 percent stake in C-Job

2023 October 31

18:06 South African Navy names the multi mission inshore patrol vessel
17:36 Stamford Shipping, Green Marine Group to invest in methanol-powered ships
17:06 South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean speeds up construction of LNG carriers
16:58 Furetank and Algoma Central form a joint venture agreement to build four dual-fuel product tankers
16:24 Norsepower, IINO Lines, and Mizuho Leasing combine to launch rotor sail initiative
15:24 MISC partners with Pengerang LNG for LNG FSU project
14:55 Petronas and GIC to invest in green ammonia project in India
14:37 C2X secures the concession for a 47ha large site for green methanol production in the Port of Huelva
12:54 Hafnia implements Starlink satellite communications service fleetwide
12:14 NYK starts conversion of LNG fueled tugboat Sakigake to an ammonia-fueled tugboat
11:48 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony of new Roll-on/Roll-off ship FUGAKU MARU in Shimonoseki
11:24 Brunswick on track to be top U.S. auto and RoRo port
10:47 Russia to order 24 ships for the Caspian Sea at an Indian shipyard
10:07 Migrant protest disrupts Acadia port of Rhodes

2023 October 30

18:05 Equinor signs new supply agreement for natural gas with Germany’s major energy company RWE
17:33 Export of South Korean passenger cars up 16 pct in Q3 on eco-friendly models
16:45 CSSC Chengxi Shipyard delivers new eco-friendly bulker to Huaxia Leasing
16:05 Rauma shipyard celebrates the launch and christening of Spirit of Tasmania IV
15:30 Anemoi signs deal with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group to develop Rotor Sail designs for LNG carriers
15:03 Mitsui and Hokuriku Electric Power Company to develop a hydrogen-ammonia supply chain in the Port of Tsuruga
14:51 Damen Shipyards delivers three new ASD Tugs to Poland’s WUZ Port and Maritime Services
14:23 HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 231.8 bln-won order for crude carriers
13:50 NCSP’s nine-month net profit rose 3.8% to RUB 22.2 bn
13:30 Eastern Pacific adds three more 210,000-dwt bulker newbuildings to its original order at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry
13:08 CRE Train East Corridor surpasses 4,500 trips in 2023
12:53 Chinese drilling giant rejects Norwegian national security concerns over rig charters
12:32 Hanwha Ocean to design digital vessels with ABS
10:54 Boskalis orders large 31,000 m3 trailing suction hopper dredger from Royal IHC
10:19 Fincantieri and Leonardo sign MoU for the underwater systems
09:57 CMA CGM to adapt the setup of its EURAF 1 service connecting North Europe with West Africa

2023 October 29

16:01 Kongsberg Digital introduces VPM application to optimise merchant fleet
14:19 HaiSea Wamis completes world’s 1st tanker escort with full electric power
13:24 Boskalis and Royal IHC reach agreement on contract for a 31,000 m3 TSHD
12:07 The València Port Pilots’ Corporation starts up its advanced simulator
11:48 NBBB contracted to build NOMARS uncrewed autonomous vessel for Dep't of Defense's R&D agency