2023 November 1 15:13

DNV, AL Group to explore CCS on board containership, bulker newbuilds

Norway-based classification society DNV has entered into a joint development project (JDP) with German-owned shipping group AL Group and its Singapore company Asiatic Lloyd Maritime to explore the feasibility of carbon capture and storage (CCS) on board AL’s 7,100 TEU containership and Kamsarmax bulk carrier newbuildings, according to Offshore Energy.

Under the JDP, DNV will cooperate with AL on a techno-economic study of CCS on board the vessels using DNV’s FuelPath model to assess the economic potential of the different fuel and technology strategies.

As explained, the model will reflect a range of fuel and CO2 price scenarios and future decarbonization requirements, aligned with AL’s own net zero ambitions.

DNV published new guidelines for the safe installation of onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) system on board ships earlier this month. This comes amid growing pressure on the shipping industry to develop effective technologies to reduce emissions by 2030.