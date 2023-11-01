2023 November 1 12:39

First three China-bound coal carriers depart Port Sabetta

The ships will transport 117,000-tonne coal cargoes to China via the Northern Sea Route

Image source: The FCS Telegram messenger channel



The first three dry bulk carriers transporting export coal to China departed the YANAO, Russia based Port of Sabetta. These are first coal-laden ships this year that will deliver the cargo along the Northern Sea Route to importers in China, the Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on its Telegram messenger channel.



The dry bulk carriers will transport 117,000 tonnes of coking coal.



​The export cargoes were cleared by FCS Tyumen Customs office in the Port of Sabetta based in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YANAO).



The Federal Customs Service notes the growth of the export potential of foreign trade participants. “There was only one dry bulk carrier with a 35,000-tonne cargo of coking coal departed Sabetta at the end of 2022, and now we cleared three ships loaded with 117,000 tonnes of the commodity this October,” the FCS said.



Overall, employees of Novy Urengoy Customs station at Russia’s northernmost sea checkpoint cleared more than 400 vessels including LNG tankers, NGLs carriers and dry bulk ships with cargoes of total weight exceeding 15 million tonnes.



Sabetta checkpoint is the northernmost one in Russia. It is intended primarily for shipment of hydrocarbons from the South-Tambey gas condensate field on the Yamal peninsula and their exports to the Western Europe, South America and APR countries by seaborne transport. In 2021, exports via Sabetta checkpoint totaled over 18.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and over 827,000 tonnes of gas condensate.