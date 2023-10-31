2023 October 31 18:06

South African Navy names the multi mission inshore patrol vessel

The South African Navy named the second (2nd) of three Multi Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPVs) in Durban harbour on Friday, according to the company's release. During the ceremony, the vessel was officially named SAS King Shaka Zulu.

The vessel’s Sea Axe hull design, patented by Damen, ensures exceptional seakeeping behaviour, reduced fuel consumption, and enhanced safety and comfort onboard. These vessels, equipped with advanced military equipment bolster the navy's ability to respond effectively and swiftly to threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, and smuggling operations.

A total of 848 local vendors have actively participated in the construction of the MMIPVs, highlighting the effectiveness of South Africa's industrial participation policy. Throughout the project's duration, it is estimated to have generated more than one million man-hours of work, supported over 1,000 direct jobs at Damen Shipyards Cape Town, and engaged nearly 4,000 individuals indirectly.

