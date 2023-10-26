2023 October 26 15:56

Cavotec signs long-term service agreement with COSCO Group

Cavotec has signed a service partner agreement with COSCO Group, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, according to the company's release. Based on the new long-term agreement, Cavotec will provide preventive maintenance for more than 60 ocean-going vessels equipped with Cavotec shore power systems.

Through the new partnership, Cavotec will gradually take a more comprehensive role in providing preventive maintenance to the COSCO fleet in China and Southeast Asia. Additionally, Cavotec will pilot new innovative service models with COSCO in the region.



Services is a key element of Cavotec's value proposition to offer total lifecycle solutions for its customers. With some 24,000 Cavotec installations worldwide and 85 service experts located close to its customers, Cavotec provides after-sales support around the clock.



Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and manufactures connection and electrification solutions that enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications.