2023 October 20 13:25

China Classification Society issues certificate for the first hydrogen fuel cell powered demonstration ship “Sanxia Qingzhou 1 in China

On the morning of October 11, the hydrogen fuel cell power demonstration ship Sanxia Qingzhou 1 (Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat No. 1) completed its maiden voyage in Yichang, Hubei Province. The event was hosted by China Three Gorges Corporation and Yichang Municipal People’s Government. At the event, China Classification Society issued the first classification certificate to China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. and the Three Gorges Navigation Authority for this hydrogen fuel cell powered demonstration ship.



This ship is the first classified China hydrogen fuel cell powered ship, jointly developed by China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd., China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation No.712 Institute, Three Gorges Navigation Authority, Wuhan Changjiang Ship Design Institute Co., Ltd., and Jianglong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., etc., by CCS. The ship, which is 49.9m long, 10.4m wide, and 3.2m wide, capacity of 80 people, has a steel and aluminum composite structure and mainly uses a hydrogen fuel cell power system. It is remarkable that the hydrogen fuel cell has a rated output power of 500kW, moreover, the ship has a maximum speed of 28km/h, a cruise speed of 20km/h, and a endurance mileage up to 200km. It has obtained additional marks such as FC-POWER 1, Green Ship-3, I-ship (M), EEDI-3, electric propulsion system, etc.



The success of the maiden voyage emblematizes a breakthrough in the application of hydrogen fuel cell technology in domestic ships.

The voyage demonstrates significance in promoting the “hydrogenated Yangtze River” process and accelerating the green and low-carbon development of domestic navigation. It is a vivid practice of practicing new development concepts and implementing the “dual carbon” goal.