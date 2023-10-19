2023 October 19 15:23

COSCO SHIPPING South America signs strategic cooperation agreement with CCIC South America

On October 5, local time, COSCO SHIPPING (South America) Co., Ltd. and China Certification & Inspection Group South America Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Argentina, according to the company's release.

According to the agreement, both parties will leverage their strengths to enhance business collaboration and deepen cooperation in four key areas: applying blockchain traceability and electronic bill of lading technology, developing comprehensive solutions for industry customers, promoting environmentally-friendly practices in the shipping industry and the development of carbon-neutral new energy certification business, and expanding overseas standard warehouses and channels in an innovative manner. This collaboration aims to contribute Chinese expertise to enhance trade and supply chain efficiency between China and South American countries.

Their cooperation will mainly focus on implementing blockchain traceability for bulk small commodities and utilizing electronic bill of lading technology. South America will serve as the initial launchpad for pilot projects in these areas.

China Certification & Inspection Group South America Co., Ltd. is an independent third-party organization specializing in inspection and certification services for major commodities exported from South America to China. It operates based on the principles of “standards, inspection, testing, and certification” and utilizes the extensive global network of the CCIC Group.