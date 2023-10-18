2023 October 18 16:38

GTT receives two orders for the tank design of three new LNG carriers

GTT has received, in the third quarter of 2023, two orders for the tank design of three new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), according to the company's release.

The first two LNGCs will be built by the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, on behalf of a European ship-owner. These vessels will each have a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be equipped with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The deliveries of these vessels are scheduled for the first and fourth quarters of 2030.

The third LNGC will be built by the Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean, on behalf of an Asian ship-owner. This vessel will have a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system.

The delivery of this vessel is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.