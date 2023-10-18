2023 October 18 11:29

Damen Shipyards signs contract with Fast Lines Belgium for the delivery of two Combi Freighters 3850

Damen Shipyards has signed a contract with Belgian shipping company Fast Lines Belgium for the delivery of two Damen Combi Freighter 3850 (CF 3850), according to the company's release. Their first purchase from Damen, Fast Lines Belgium chose the CF 3850 based on its outstanding performance as the cleanest and most economical vessel available in its class.

Prior to placing its order with Damen, Fast’s architects of transport reviewed all the options available to achieve minimal emissions in an economic manner. This included looking at alternative bio-fuels as well as the latest advances in design and efficiency. Alongside the new hull design and an efficient and economic main engine, the vessels will be fitted with Daman’s Triton Remote monitoring system, delivering real-time information on fuel consumption and carbon emissions to the shore-side team as well as the ships’ crew.

For Fast Lines Belgium, the CF 3850 presented as the best solution for small and medium-sized shipowners looking to navigate the energy transition crossroad. The CF 3850 provides the best, affordable solution, reinforced by it having the lowest EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) in the short sea cargo vessel market.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to about 12,500 people.