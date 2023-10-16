2023 October 16 14:05

Syradasayskoye coal deposit’s terminal Phase 1 to be commissioned in 2024

The project is valued at RUB 45 billion until 2025



The marine terminal handling coal phase 1 completion as part of the Syradasay deposit development based in Taimyr, Krasnoyarsky Krai is scheduled for comissioning in 2024, the regional governement said.



“The Syradasay deposit (Northern Star LLC) development project of the country’s coal mining industry will continue in order to create the West Taimyr industrial cluster for the production of coal concentrates. The project has been in its construction phase now, with the marine coal terminal commissioning in 2024,” the draft 2024 regional budget and the planning period for 2025-2026 said.



Alexander Pavlov, Deputy General Director of Severnaya Zvezda Company has said the construction of Yenisei Terminal based in the Port of Dikson on the Northern Sea Route entered its active phase this year. The terminal was designed for handling export coal from Syradasay deposit. The first phase of a mooring facility construction has been under way along with dredging of 1.8 million cbm. The project investor plans to handle about 1 million tonnes of coal exports by the end of the year.



The Yenisei Terminal will provide an additional cargo volume exceeding 5 million tonnes of coal for shipping on the Northern Sea Route as from 2026.



The Syradasayskoye coal field is located 110 km southeast of the Dikson village in Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets district, Krasnoyarsk Territory. The deposit's coal resources are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The deposit development project includes the creation of a coal mine with an annual capacity of 5 million tonnes in the first phase, reaching 10 million tonnes per year in its second phase. Besides, this means the construction of a processing plant and the creation of the necessary infrastructure, including the Yenisei seaport, a highway, a rotational camp for workers, a power plant, an airfield and other facilities.



The project to develop the Syradasay coal deposit is being carried out by Severnaya Zvezda LLC (part of AEON Group), a resident of the Russian Arctic zone. The project is included in the comprehensive investment project “Yenisei Siberia” and has the status of a regional investment project (RIP). The amount of investment in the project will exceed RUB 45 billion rubles until 2025 with the creation of 2 000 new jobs.



The Russian government allocated RUB 3.19 billion rubles for a capital construction facility in 2023, PortNews reported. This is part of the “Construction of the water basin of a cargo berth and a channel for a marine coal terminal based on the Syradasay deposit” project implemented in Krasnoyarsky Krai.