2023 October 11 11:18

Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port of Antwerp-Bruges for supply of six new RSD tugs

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges has placed an order with Damen Shipyards for five diesel-powered RSD Tugs 2513 fitted with the Damen Marine NO x Reduction System, and one electric RSD-E Tug 2513, according to the company's release. This is part of the ongoing renewal of its fleet.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges bought the first diesel RSD Tugs 2513 three years ago and their performance has paved the way for this new order. Port of Antwerp-Bruges is following in the footsteps of the Port of Auckland and other leaders in the market in supporting the development of low and zero emission propulsion systems.

It’s new RSD-E Tug 2513 will be the first all-electric tug to operate in Europe and it will be working in one of the world’s busiest ports. As a result, the towage industry will be watching it closely to see how its electric propulsion stands up to the high-pressure environment.

IMO Tier-III compliance, reduced noise levels and all-round capability were all contributory factors to this latest order. In addition to minimising their environmental footprint in and around the port, the six new tugs will be fitted with extensive fire-fighting capabilities that can be used to support the Antwerp’s land-based fire-fighting teams. With building already underway, the vessels will be delivered between late 2024 and early 2025, with the RSD-E Tug 2513 being the first. Damen will also be delivering the charger and onshore electrical infrastructure for the new arrival.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is also converting one of its existing tugs to methanol propulsion and another to use hydrogen, all part of its leadership role in identifying the most effective solutions from the alternatives currently available. These programmes and others have the goal of enabling it to meet the 2040 and 2050 emissions targets and give other ports the confidence to do the same.

