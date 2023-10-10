2023 October 10 14:43

China Classification Society completes the first type approval certificate of ship cyber security firewall

China Classification Society (CCS) Zhejiang Branch issued the first type approval certificate of ship cyber security firewall to Supcon Ocean Technology (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., according to CCS's release.



In April 2022, the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) released UR E26 “Cyber resilience of ships” and UR E27 “Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment”, and the relevant requirements are about to be implemented. To better serve customers, CCS successively released new versions of the “Guidelines for Requirements of Ship Cyber Security (2023)” and the “Guidelines for Inspection of Ship Network Firewall (2023)” since March 2023, providing an effective technical support for effectively meeting the cyber security requirements of ships and onboard systems.



As a ship cyber security device, the ship network firewall effectively improves the overall security performance of the ship network. Since the launch of the type approval project, CCS Zhejiang Branch, with the support of the product department and the science & technology innovation center of the headquarters, has actively assisted to provide technical solution on this project, completed drawing review and approval in a timely and efficient manner, and issued the first type approval certificate successfully.