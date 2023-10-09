2023 October 9 18:06

Mundra Port celebrates 25 years of operations

Mundra Port is celebrating 25 years of operations, highlighting its expansion and evolution as one of the largest ports globally, according to Adani Ports's release.



Mundra Port has ascended to prominence and has contributed over Rs. 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer in the past 25 years. Also, it has generated employment exceeding 7.5 crore man-days since inception.



Mundra went on to handle 100 MMT in 2014, the first in India to do so. Today, the port handles over 155 MMT (again the first in India), which constitutes nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo. Mundra is also the EXIM gateway for container traffic. In fact, 33% of India’s container traffic flows through the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra.



Mundra Port serves the vast northern hinterland. As the nation's largest commercial port, spread over 35,000 acres, Mundra boasts of state-of-the-art facilities including the largest coal, natural gas, and auto terminals.



Mundra Port has undertaken mangrove afforestation and conservation that encompasses terrestrial afforestation across approximately 6,000 hectares, planting 17.5 million plants. There are plans to plant an additional 4 million trees by 2030.





