2023 October 9 10:53

Port of Antwerp-Bruges acquires six new tugs

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is acquiring six new tugs, including one electric - a European first. This expansion is part of the renewal and greening of the fleet, emphasizing sustainable and energy-efficient vessels, according to the company's release.

The purchase includes five diesel-powered RSD tugs that will replace existing tugs. However, the real game-changer is the electric version, the RSD-E, expected in the fall of 2024. The diesel versions will follow shortly afterward in the spring of 2025. Damen Shipyards, a leading shipbuilder, is responsible for the delivery of these sustainable vessels.



With the RSD-E, Port of Antwerp-Bruges becomes the first European port with a fully electric tug with 70 tons of pulling power in its fleet. 1.5MW charging station will be installed at the operational headquarters NOC (Nautical Operational Cluster), allowing the 2,782 MWh batteries to be fully charged in just two hours.



The tug is designed according to the double-bow principle and is equipped with a patented double Twin Fin skeg, which provides improved navigational properties. As a result, it can be dynamically used as both a forward and rear tug. Moreover, thanks to its specific design, the tug is more energy-efficient and is equipped with a nitrogen oxide filter. In September 2020, Port of Antwerp-Bruges acquired its first RSD tug, followed by two more.

In addition to using this technology, the Hydrotug and Methatug, the world's first tugs powered by hydrogen and methanol respectively, will also make their debut soon. These projects are part of a comprehensive greening program for the fleet and underline the ambition to be a climate-neutral port by 2050.



