2023 October 6 17:19

DNV awards AiP for Hanwha Ocean’s new 270K LNG carrier design

Classification society DNV presented Hanwha Ocean with an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an innovative 270,000cbm LNG carrier. The design maximizes cargo capacity while optimizing vessel performance, according to DNV's release.



The new 345m long LNG carrier by Hanwha Ocean was heralded as a “ground-breaking achievement” by Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager, Korea & Japan, DNV, when he presented the AiP to Jong Seo Kim, COO of Hanwha Ocean, at Hanwha Ocean’s office in Okpo.

The LNG carrier, designed with a breadth (moulded) of 55m and five cargo tanks to minimize sloshing pressure, is to be equipped with a well-proven X-DF engine and re-liquification system to offer the best performance and significantly improve CII.



Under its class guidelines, DNV conducted a comprehensive structural verification and feasibility study. Critical structural details were validated throughout the advanced analysis. The sloshing calculation for cargo tanks was also reviewed, further contributing to the carrier’s enhanced structural reliability.



