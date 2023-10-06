2023 October 6 13:11

APM Terminals Liberia adds two Liebherr 600 mobile harbour cranes

APM Terminals Liberia is set to see a further efficiency boost following the commissioning of two, Liebherr 600 mobile harbour cranes, according to the company's release.

The recently completed dredging of the Freeport of Monrovia, which has increased the draft to 12.5 metres, paves the way for larger and more economical gearless vessels.

This latest US$15 million investment will greatly enhance the productivity of the port and reduce vessel waiting time for shipping lines, which will translate to reduction of prices in the market for goods imported into Liberia, a direct boost for the economy.



Through its strong partnership the National Port Authority (NPA), Liberian Maritime Authority (LiMA) and the Government of Liberia (GOL), together with regulatory stakeholders, APM Terminals Liberia remains dedicated to transforming the Freeport of Monrovia into an economically viable gateway to the Mano River Union basin.