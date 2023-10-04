2023 October 4 16:45

DP World starts construction of a new container terminal in Gresik, East Java

DP World, one of the world’s leading logistics providers, and leading Indonesian conglomerate Maspion Group, have marked the commencement of the process to construct a new container terminal in Gresik, East Java, according to DP World's release.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held on 2 October 2023.

The joint venture (JV) company, DP World Maspion East Java, will operate a modern international container terminal with a design capacity of up to three million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). The JV will also develop an integrated industrial and logistics park, adjacent to the container terminal, with an initial land area of 110 hectares and with scope for future expansion.



