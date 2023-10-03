2023 October 3 11:44

Yilport Liscont connects with South America via ONE, COSCO and OOCL

ONE, COSCO, and OOCL collaborate to offer a range of container shipping options between East Coast ports in Latin America and hub European ports. The first vessel to call at line YILPORT Liscont on this new route is XIN CHONG QING, which started operating on 2nd of October 2023.

LUX - LATIN EAST COAST SERVICE (ONE), ESE2 - EAST COAST SOUTH AMERICA TO EUROPE (COSCO), and EEX - EUROPE EAST COAST SOUTH AMERICA NETWORK (OOCL) services multiple connections covering the Mediterranean, Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, South Africa, Southeast Asia, and North Europe ports.

This collaboration benefits shippers through expanded choices, faster transit time, reliable schedule, and comprehensive coverage.