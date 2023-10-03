2023 October 3 11:12

ClassNK grants innovation endorsement for Products & Solutions to Berthing Aid System developed by FURUNO

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a Berthing Aid System developed by FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD (FURUNO), according to ClassNK's release.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions.

Berthing Aid System uses LiDAR to calculate the relative distance and angle between the quay and hull, and displays superimposed images for situational awareness. The system aims to improve safety during berthing by measuring and visualizing the positional relation between the quay and ship, which was previously measured visually and communicated verbally by the crew.