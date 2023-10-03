2023 October 3 10:43

DP World implements innovative solution to ease congestion in Turkiye’s automotive supply chain

Thousands of cars are now entering Turkiye after DP World Yarımca introduced an innovative ‘cars in containers’ shipping solution that has helped solve an automotive supply chain crisis in the region, according to the company's release.

Congestion at Turkish ports has resulted in significant delays in delivering new vehicles against a backdrop of skyrocketing demand in the burgeoning automotive market. Turkiye recently experienced an auto sales boom with a record 110,000 vehicles sold in June which is a 37.5% year- on-year increase, according to data from Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Using an alternative solution to help make more cars flow into the country more quickly, DP World began importing 10,000 vehicles by putting new SUVs from Chinese automaker Chery Automotive into containers. This meant the vehicle could be offloaded using traditional cranes at lift on lift off (LoLo) ports and did not require a specialised RoRo port or berth, resulting in a significantly more efficient and resilient route to market.

The solution became more feasible when DP World and Chery implemented a specially designed racking arrangement to increase capacity by loading three SUVs into each container instead of two, which helped to improve the cost efficiency of transporting vehicles from China to Turkiye and reduce the cost passed on to consumers.