2023 September 28 15:44

WinGD wins first approval in principle for ammonia two-stroke engine

Swiss marine power company WinGD has secured the first ever approval in principle (AiP) for two-stroke engines fuelled with ammonia. Lloyd’s Register awarded the AiP to WinGD’s X‑DF‑A dual-fuel range, giving shipowners the assurances they need to realise vessel designs using ammonia-fuelled main engines for the first time, according to the company's release.

Development of WinGD’s ammonia-fuelled engine series has been advanced with strong support from shipowners, shipyards and engine builders. The first engine to be developed, the 52-bore X52DF‑A, will be available for delivery from Q4 2024 and is applicable to a range of vessels including gas and bulk carriers.



WinGD was able to validate to Lloyd’s Register experts that the X52DF‑A concept is technically ready to satisfy future regulatory requirements with no major obstacles. As part of the AiP process, Lloyd’s Register considered the engine safety concept, risk assessments and preliminary engine and fuel supply system design, as well as confirming the compatibility of materials with ammonia fuel.

WinGD will extend the X‑DF‑A platform to a 72-bore variant in 2025 followed by other engine sizes in 2026 according to market needs, accommodating a wide range of vessel types from small tankers and car carriers to very large tankers. The engines operate according to the Diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, have the same rating field as WinGD’s existing Diesel engines and will be available with the same cylinder configurations.



WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation. WinGD is a CSSC Group company.



Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering and technology. Created more than 260 years ago as the world’s first marine classification society, to improve and set standards for the safety of ships.



