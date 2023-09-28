2023 September 28 13:32

China Classification Society issues the first factory approval certificate for the marine methanol dual-fuel boilers

Recently, the launch ceremony of the world’s first set of new marine methanol dual-fuel boilers independently developed by CSSC Jiujiang Marine Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd. and the production ceremony of CSSC Jiujiang Haiku Interior Decoration Co., Ltd., was held in the industrial park for supporting products of CSSC Jiujiang Marine Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd., according to China Classification Society's release.



CCS Wuhan Branch and CSSC Jiujiang Company have closely cooperated and fully participated in the R&D of methanol dual-fuel boilers.

They have also assessed and inspected the entire process of design, manufacturing, testing verification, etc., assisted enterprises in making breakthroughs in the key technologies of methanol in burner performance, material corrosion, etc., and achieved independent and controllable core technologies of domestic equipment, playing a positive role in enabling enterprises to seize the global shipbuilding market opportunities and industrial highlands.