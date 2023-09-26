2023 September 26 09:58

“K” Line announces acquisition of third-party certification for CO2 reduction using marine biofuels and completion of a certificate issuance system

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha., Ltd. (“K” LINE) carried out a test operation of the “K” LINE-operated supramax bulker “ALBION BAY” using marine biofuels last year, with the cooperation of JFE Steel Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation, according to the company's release.

“K” LINE has now established a system for certifying the amount of CO2 reduction from marine biofuels and issuing certificates, in association with Nippon Kaiji Kyokai（ClassNK） and has now certified the amount of CO2 reduction (heavy oil comparison) achieved during this test operation and issued a certificate. Going forward, “K” LINE will continue to enhance corporate non-financial information disclosure to respond the needs from stakeholders, which is increasing year by year, as an initiative to quantitatively indicate the degree of environmental contributions of our customers’ supply chains (Scope 3 emissions).

“K” LINE group will continue to promote our low-carbon/decarbonization and low- carbon/decarbonized society in order to realize a sustainable society and increase its corporate value, based on its corporate principle of “Trust from all over the world as a logistics company rooted in the shipping industry, we help make the lives of people more affluent.”