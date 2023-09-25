2023 September 25 14:12

Alfa Laval joins a project to develop and produce the world's first 10 MW green hydrogen production facility offshore in the North Sea

Alfa Laval joins innovation forces in a consortium with key industry partners in a groundbreaking project to develop and produce the world's first 10 MW green hydrogen production facility offshore in the North Sea, off the Belgian coast. The facility is set to produce clean hydrogen by 2026, according to the company's release.

Hydrogen is considered one of the main enablers in achieving global net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, its widespread adoption depends on the deployment of abundant renewable energy sources, with offshore wind being a key one. To maximize wind energy utilization and minimize energy losses, the new consortium is pioneering green hydrogen production offshore.

The project, known as HOPE (Hydrogen Offshore Production for Europe), represents a milestone in the renewable energy landscape. As the world's largest offshore project of its kind, HOPE is set to begin its implementation, with the production unit and export and distribution infrastructure scheduled to go live in mid-2026.

The consortium represents a true flagship project for the European Commission and the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, combining the collective expertise and know-how of all nine partner organizations. Alfa Laval will provide gasketed plate heat exchangers and its innovative low-energy water purification system, harnessing electrolyser-generated heat. The nine consortium partners span the entire renewable hydrogen value chain, setting the stage for a sustainable, decarbonized future.

The HOPE consortium consists of:

Alfa Laval (Denmark): Supply of the seawater treatment system

Lhyfe (France): Engineering, equipment procurement

Plug (Netherlands): Supply and engineering of the 10MW electrolyser

EDP NEW (Portugal): Optimization of operations and impact analysis

POM West-Vlaanderen (Belgium): Project implementation support in the testing area

CEA (France): Optimization of operations via digital simulatio

Strohm (Netherlands): Supply of the subsea flexible thermoplastic composite pipeline (TCP)

DWR eco (Germany): Communication and dissemination of project results throughout Europe

ERM – Element Energy (France): Coordination support



Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries.