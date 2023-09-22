IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Export shipment of Transneft’s diesel fuel suspended in the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk
- New portal crane put into operation in the port of Korsakov for the first time over three decades
- Taman Railway Company to build approaches to sea terminals in the port of Taman
- Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport
Shipping and logistics
- Gazprom Nefts’ oil supplies by the Northern Sea Route are found to be efficient
- First batch of import cargo shipped directly to customers from a vessel in the Far East port
- Nine voyages made by FESCO’s container line from Chinese ports to Pevek this navigation season
- First Container Terminal starts handling containerships of China - Sri Lanka – Russia line
- Sakhalin-9 ferry returns to Vanino-Kholmsk line after repair
- Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.7% in 8M’23
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Pilot/crew boal to be built for Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport
- Moscow Region based Port Kolomna to lay down medical vessel on October 5
- Vologda Region based Cherepovetsk Shipyard launches a barge of 600 tonnes in capacity
- Yakutia to obtain shares of Zhatai Shipyard JSC if the shipyard construction is completed in 2024
- LNG tankers are planned for construction in the Khabarovsk Territory
- Large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project ST-192 Mekhanik Sizov leaves for fishing trials
- Krylov Center completed a cycle of works on production of domestic electric propulsion system
- First ship of Karelia design to make 10 cruises in the navigation season of 2025
- USC explained why they are not building a shipyard for construction of high-tonnage facilities
- Sberbank developed a package of measures to support those investing in construction of ships
- Construction of covered dock at Severnaya Verf shipyard suspended for the third time
- Northern fishery basin lacks ship repair and port facilities
- Local content of newly built fishing ships is 45-55%
- Rybinsk based Vympel Shipyard to build floating dock’s sections for Yantar Shipyard
- Russian market of ship repair exceeded RUB 124 billion in 2022
- Rybinsk based Vympel Shipyard completed assembling of lead catamaran of Project HSС150B
Bunker market
- Alternative fuels are conquering Asia, what about Russia?