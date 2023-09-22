  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 22 19:41

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    •  Export shipment of Transneft’s diesel fuel suspended in the ports of Primorsk and Novorossiysk
    • New portal crane put into operation in the port of Korsakov for the first time over three decades
    • Taman Railway Company to build approaches to sea terminals in the port of Taman
    • Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport

    Shipping and logistics

    • Gazprom Nefts’ oil supplies by the Northern Sea Route are found to be efficient
    • First batch of import cargo shipped directly to customers from a vessel in the Far East port
    • Nine voyages made by FESCO’s container line from Chinese ports to Pevek this navigation season
    • First Container Terminal starts handling containerships of China - Sri Lanka – Russia line
    • Sakhalin-9 ferry returns to Vanino-Kholmsk line after repair
    • Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.7% in 8M’23

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • Pilot/crew boal to be built for Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport
    • Moscow Region based Port Kolomna to lay down medical vessel on October 5
    • Vologda Region based Cherepovetsk Shipyard launches a barge of 600 tonnes in capacity
    • Yakutia to obtain shares of Zhatai Shipyard JSC if the shipyard construction is completed in 2024
    • LNG tankers are planned for construction in the Khabarovsk Territory
    • Large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project ST-192 Mekhanik Sizov leaves for fishing trials
    • Krylov Center completed a cycle of works on production of domestic electric propulsion system
    • First ship of Karelia design to make 10 cruises in the navigation season of 2025
    • USC explained why they are not building a shipyard for construction of high-tonnage facilities
    • Sberbank developed a package of measures to support those investing in construction of ships
    • Construction of covered dock at Severnaya Verf shipyard suspended for the third time
    • Northern fishery basin lacks ship repair and port facilities
    • Local content of newly built fishing ships is 45-55%
    • Rybinsk based Vympel Shipyard to build floating dock’s sections for Yantar Shipyard
    • Russian market of ship repair exceeded RUB 124 billion in 2022
    • Rybinsk based Vympel Shipyard completed assembling of lead catamaran of Project HSС150B

    Bunker market

Другие новости по темам: shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, bunkering, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 22

19:41 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 PETRONAS, MOL and MISC to jointly develop LCO2 carriers for CCS projects
17:06 Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Shanghai unveil Implementation Plan Outline for first trans-Pacific green shipping corridor
16:32 Workers protest against HHLA’s partial sale to MSC
16:25 ZIM offers direct service between WCSA and Savannah
16:07 Exports of Russian fish products in 8M’23 increased by 4% YoY to 1.4 million tonnes
15:49 Construction begins on Crowley-ESVAGT wind farm service vessel
15:21 APM Terminals Apapa – Ibdan rail connection opens for congestion-free business
14:51 Ascenz Marorka weather routing solution to equip the entire fleet of Clean Products Tankers Alliance
14:22 Guangzhou Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement
13:59 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2023 rose by 10% YoY
13:41 A.P. Moller – Maersk opens new warehouse in Douala, Cameroon
13:12 Samsung Heavy Industries develops laser high-speed welding robot for LNG vessels
12:54 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 8M’2023 fell by 15% YoY
12:31 Seaside LNG joins SEA-LNG coalition
12:20 Project on modernization of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur port included in Khabarovsk PDA
12:11 Zulu Associates contracts Conoship International to design the autonomous zero-emission shortsea vessel ‘Zulu Mass’
11:40 Royal Caribbean completes 12 consecutive weeks of biofuel testing in Europe
11:10 FERC approves the permit authorizing the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 expansion project
10:43 Mawani and Saudi Investment Recycling Company sign green deal
10:12 Port of Oakland container volume down 13.1% in August 2023
09:56 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir of Project 22220 returns to Murmansk upon completion of its NSR navigation season
09:24 Domestic equipment for a-Navigation to be installed on bilge water removing ship under construction at Okskaya Shipyard
09:03 CSSC Huangpu Wenchong secures feeder pair from CK Line

2023 September 21

18:13 Vertom welcomes 3rd methanol/hydrogen-ready electric bulker
17:50 Annual coal exports from Russia may grow by 28% to 252 million tonnes by 2030
17:21 Bahri and Saudi Ports Authority ink sustainability agreements
16:58 Yakutia to obtain shares of Zhatai Shipyard JSC if the shipyard construction is completed in 2024
16:34 PEMA and ICHCA sign MoU to advance sustainable practices and safety standards in the cargo handling sector
15:56 Rosatom estimates future demand for ice class ships intended for operation on NSR
15:09 Greek-flagged ship is the first LNG dual fuel VLCC to join the Green Award programme
14:42 Europe's ports express concern about first signs of carbon and business leakage ahead of the start of the EU ETS for the maritime sector
14:37 First Container Terminal starts handling containerships of China - Sri Lanka – Russia line
14:13 COSCO SHIPPING and State Power Investment sign a Memorandum of Cooperation Agreement
13:41 Melbourne’s VICT welcomes the largest container vessel ever to dock in Australia
13:15 Contract awarded to Royal IHC for the maintenance of three auxiliary vessels of the Royal Netherlands Navy
12:43 Kalmar becomes first ports and terminals industry solution provider to receive cyber security certification for its automation system for all terminal equipment
12:38 Nine voyages made by FESCO’s container line from Chinese ports to Pevek this navigation season
11:46 China’s first green marine methanol industrial chain cooperation project officially launched
11:17 Cemre Shipyard holds keel laying and steel cutting ceremony of Little Minch ferries
10:59 Coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and the ports of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is carried out by 12 operators
10:51 MSC confirms orders to Fincantieri for two new hydrogen-powered ships to join Explora Journeys’ fleet
10:13 New study highlights Freeport East could become key centre for driving transport decarbonisation and maritime green corridors
09:41 Hydrographic Company to increase its annual scope of NSR survey to 100 thousand km by 2027

2023 September 20

18:07 The seaport of Kiel reached the mark of one million cruise passengers in one season for the first time
17:40 MacGregor receives more than EUR 25 million order for general cargo cranes
17:37 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet takes part in Finval 2023 tactical exercise aimed at protecting Northern Sea Route
17:15 Crowley and BWXT sign MoU for nuclear power generation vessel concept
16:45 WinGD collaborates with KSS Line for ammonia-fuelled gas carriers
16:25 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-North West Coast change
16:02 Throughput of port Kaliningrad can reach 8.9 million tonnes in 2023
15:39 Freire Shipyard holds keel laying for maintenance support vessel
15:14 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey releases roadmap to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
14:59 Oil export shipments from CPC rose by 9% by mid-September
14:40 NYK participates in environmental initiative to reduce methane emissions
14:05 ABS issues AIP for an offshore hydrogen/ammonia production platform from KRISO
13:46 Rosmorport to approve design for modernization of two icebreakers to meet cruise tasks
13:44 MOL Drybulk, Kambara Kisen sign basic agreement on time charter for newbuilding methanol dual fuel bulk carrier
12:44 Partners support emission reductions on Rotterdam-Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor
12:21 Baltic Fleet's corvette Stoikiy conducts missile firing in Baltic Sea
12:13 Fluxys Belgium, Pipelink, Socofe and SFPIM join forces in CO₂ network operator “Fluxys c-grid”
11:40 IUMI calls for industry-wide cooperation and knowledge sharing as shipowners move toward net-zero
11:22 Severnaya Verf: Russian shipyards are in unequal competitive conditions with Chinese and Turkish ones
11:00 KPI OceanConnect and Uni-Tankers collaborate on successful biofuel trial
10:30 OCI Global secures green methanol bunker licence in Egypt's Port Said
10:07 Konecranes wins 8 RTG order for a new container terminal in Colombia in drive for sustainable globalization
09:38 Russian market of ship repair exceeded RUB 124 billion in 2022
09:17 Samsung Heavy Industries signs MOU with Pan Ocean to develop a digital ship management platform
08:36 Making better business decisions with the ICTSI App
07:34 Maiden voyage of China's first home-grown cruise ship to start in 2024