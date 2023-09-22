2023 September 22 16:25

ZIM offers direct service between WCSA and Savannah

Ocean carrier ZIM is now offering a first-of-its-kind direct service between the Port of Savannah and the West Coast of South America to support the growing perishables market.



Direct service on the ZIM Colibri Xpress will take advantage of Savannah’s refrigerated cargo infrastructure and partner network that can support a suite of services, such as agriculture inspections, cold treatment/retreatment services, fumigation and repacking. The Port of Savannah has the capacity to power more than 3,000 refrigerated containers simultaneously.

Judd Bare, GPA regional sales manager, pointed out that GPA’s third-party logistics market has also played a significant role in helping attract new perishable cargo through the Port of Savannah.



Private, near-port cold storage amounts to approximately 2 million square feet, with 1.4 million devoted to frozen and 600,000 square feet for chilled cargo.



The Port of Savannah’s central location within the U.S. Southeast offers a strategic gateway to serve the Eastern U.S. and Midwest, with the deepwater terminal 100 miles closer to Atlanta than any other port.

ZIM Colibri Xpress rotation: San Antonio (Chile) — Callao (Peru) — Guayaquil (Ecuador) — Kingston (Jamaica) — Savannah — Philadelphia — Miami — Kingston — Balboa (Panama) — Buenaventura (Colombia) —Guayaquil (Ecuador) — Callao (Peru)

Georgia’s deepwater ports and inland barge terminals support more than 561,000 jobs throughout the state annually, and contribute $33 billion in income, $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy. CNBC ranked Georgia #1 in the U.S. for infrastructure in America’s Top States for Business in 2023.