2023 September 21 14:13

COSCO SHIPPING and State Power Investment sign a Memorandum of Cooperation Agreement

On September 20th, China COSCO SHIPPING Co., Ltd. and State Power Investment Co., Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Cooperation Agreement online. The two sides will further leverage their respective business advantages, enhance synergies, and establish a comprehensive and multi-level strategic partnership, according to COSCO's release.

According to the agreement, both sides will continue to deepen strategic cooperation in green energy, shipping logistics, infrastructure construction and investment, equipment manufacturing, and technological innovation applications. In order to promote green and low-carbon transformation and high-quality sustainable development, both sides will expand cooperation green shipping fuels and new energy industry chains.

Before signing the agreement, both parties reviewed their previous cooperation during the meeting and exchanged their prospects for further deepening cooperation in the future.