  • Home
  • News
  • Coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and the ports of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is carried out by 12 operators
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 21 10:59

    Coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and the ports of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is carried out by 12 operators

    Only four operators are subsidized and offer reduced rates

    Coastal shipping of cargo between Kaliningrad and the ports of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is carried out by 12 operators with a total of 24 ships involved, IAA PortNews   Andrey Moshkov, head of the Kaliningrad Department of Rosmorport’s North-West Basin Branch, as saying at the Neva 2023 exhibition.

    According to him, two more ships of Kaliningrad Shipping Company will join the line within a couple of months.

    FSUE Rosmorport operates 5 ships including three railway ferries (General Chernyakhovsky, Marshal Rokossovsky and Baltiysk), and two ships Sparta and Sparta II.

    Four operators are the participants of the subsidizing programme: Rosmorport, Sovfracht, Algorithm Group and Peleng LLC. Other operators have also applied for obtaining subsidies.

    Sovfracht is mostly focused on transportation of cement, Algorithm Group and Peleng LLC – on transportation of dry bulk and general cargo, while Rosmorport offers reduced rates for transportation of all categories of cargo, according to Andrey Moshkov.

    In summer 2022, Lithuania notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad Region. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov stated the need to strengthen the seaborne transport to the region. According to him, seaborne transport accounts for 40% of the Kaliningrad Region’s cargo turnover. In September 2022, RF Government approved allocation of RUB 1.37 billion from the Reserve Fund to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) for subsidizing of cargo transportation to the Kaliningrad Region by the end of the year. In 2023, Rosmorrechflot is to get RUB 3.8 billion for that purpose.

    Read about:

    Throughput of port Kaliningrad can reach 8.9 million tonnes in 2023

    RF Government to provide RUB 3.88 billion for subsidizing of cargo shipping to/from Kaliningrad Region

Другие новости по темам: Kaliningrad  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 21

18:13 Vertom welcomes 3rd methanol/hydrogen-ready electric bulker
17:50 Annual coal exports from Russia may grow by 28% to 252 million tonnes by 2030
17:21 Bahri and Saudi Ports Authority ink sustainability agreements
16:58 Yakutia to obtain shares of Zhatai Shipyard JSC if the shipyard construction is completed in 2024
16:34 PEMA and ICHCA sign MoU to advance sustainable practices and safety standards in the cargo handling sector
15:56 Rosatom estimates future demand for ice class ships intended for operation on NSR
15:09 Greek-flagged ship is the first LNG dual fuel VLCC to join the Green Award programme
14:42 Europe's ports express concern about first signs of carbon and business leakage ahead of the start of the EU ETS for the maritime sector
14:37 First Container Terminal starts handling containerships of China - Sri Lanka – Russia line
14:13 COSCO SHIPPING and State Power Investment sign a Memorandum of Cooperation Agreement
13:41 Melbourne’s VICT welcomes the largest container vessel ever to dock in Australia
13:15 Contract awarded to Royal IHC for the maintenance of three auxiliary vessels of the Royal Netherlands Navy
12:43 Kalmar becomes first ports and terminals industry solution provider to receive cyber security certification for its automation system for all terminal equipment
12:38 Nine voyages made by FESCO’s container line from Chinese ports to Pevek this navigation season
11:46 China’s first green marine methanol industrial chain cooperation project officially launched
11:17 Cemre Shipyard holds keel laying and steel cutting ceremony of Little Minch ferries
10:59 Coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and the ports of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is carried out by 12 operators
10:51 MSC confirms orders to Fincantieri for two new hydrogen-powered ships to join Explora Journeys’ fleet
10:13 New study highlights Freeport East could become key centre for driving transport decarbonisation and maritime green corridors
09:41 Hydrographic Company to increase its annual scope of NSR survey to 100 thousand km by 2027

2023 September 20

18:07 The seaport of Kiel reached the mark of one million cruise passengers in one season for the first time
17:40 MacGregor receives more than EUR 25 million order for general cargo cranes
17:37 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet takes part in Finval 2023 tactical exercise aimed at protecting Northern Sea Route
17:15 Crowley and BWXT sign MoU for nuclear power generation vessel concept
16:45 WinGD collaborates with KSS Line for ammonia-fuelled gas carriers
16:25 THE Alliance announces Transpacific-North West Coast change
16:02 Throughput of port Kaliningrad can reach 8.9 million tonnes in 2023
15:39 Freire Shipyard holds keel laying for maintenance support vessel
15:14 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey releases roadmap to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
14:59 Oil export shipments from CPC rose by 9% by mid-September
14:40 NYK participates in environmental initiative to reduce methane emissions
14:05 ABS issues AIP for an offshore hydrogen/ammonia production platform from KRISO
13:46 Rosmorport to approve design for modernization of two icebreakers to meet cruise tasks
13:44 MOL Drybulk, Kambara Kisen sign basic agreement on time charter for newbuilding methanol dual fuel bulk carrier
12:44 Partners support emission reductions on Rotterdam-Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor
12:21 Baltic Fleet's corvette Stoikiy conducts missile firing in Baltic Sea
12:13 Fluxys Belgium, Pipelink, Socofe and SFPIM join forces in CO₂ network operator “Fluxys c-grid”
11:40 IUMI calls for industry-wide cooperation and knowledge sharing as shipowners move toward net-zero
11:22 Severnaya Verf: Russian shipyards are in unequal competitive conditions with Chinese and Turkish ones
11:00 KPI OceanConnect and Uni-Tankers collaborate on successful biofuel trial
10:30 OCI Global secures green methanol bunker licence in Egypt's Port Said
10:07 Konecranes wins 8 RTG order for a new container terminal in Colombia in drive for sustainable globalization
09:38 Russian market of ship repair exceeded RUB 124 billion in 2022
09:17 Samsung Heavy Industries signs MOU with Pan Ocean to develop a digital ship management platform
08:36 Making better business decisions with the ICTSI App
07:34 Maiden voyage of China's first home-grown cruise ship to start in 2024

2023 September 19

18:07 Crowley appoints James Fowler as senior vice president and general manager of its Crowley Shipping business
17:59 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade says 20 gas carriers are needed to ship LNG from Portovaya CS
17:30 Wartsila selects Hoglund as key supplier of high-end cargo control system for four new VLEC vessels
17:17 China launches action plan to prevent invasive alien species through border ports
17:06 Europe’s shipping emissions back to pre-pandemic high
16:48 Cranfield University at the forefront of new £14.1m global initiative to transform Net Zero hydrogen production
16:36 Rosatom looks into deepening of Tiksi port to 8 meters
16:24 DP World introduces a remote pinning station at its Southampton hub
16:02 Saint-Petersburg Governor: 61 naval and civil ships are under construction at the city shipyards
15:40 JERA Global Markets sells terminal in the port of Amsterdam to Rhenus Group
15:23 Rosatom is ready to spend RUB 260 million for acquisition of drones intended for NSR
15:04 MISC & Nissen Kaiun enter into a new partnership agreement for the sale and charter of two LNG carriers
14:31 Alphaliner releases the latest ranking of the top 100 global liner companies by capacity
14:07 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port Marlborough NZ for the delivery of the new ASD Tug 2111 class
13:44 HGK Shipping orders a gas tanker with special dimensions
13:08 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport
12:11 Hanwha Ocean gets AiP from DNV for the cargo hold of ultra large LCO2 carriers and AoSS for underwater radiated noise measurement and from ABS for the world's first large-scale carbon emission free LNG carrier
11:33 Vopak reaches agreement with Infracapital on the sale of its chemical terminals in Rotterdam
11:20 First applications for setting zero VAT not expected from ship repair companies before January 2024
11:20 CMA CGM to enhance its ASEA KENYA service connecting Far East & Kenya
10:55 CMA CGM and Maersk join forces to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry
10:35 Concordia Damen converts inland shipping vessel into TSHD for Nigerian dredging project
09:51 USC demonstrated the model of its Project 00840 Karelia sea/river cruise ship
09:26 Russian company SeaProject created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control