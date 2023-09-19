2023 September 19 14:07

Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port Marlborough NZ for the delivery of the new ASD Tug 2111 class

Port Marlborough New Zealand (PMNZ) and Damen Shipyards have signed a contract for the delivery of an Azimuth Stern Drive Tug 2111, according to the company's release. Just 21 metres in length, the ASD Tug 2111 has a bollard pull of 50 tonnes and its Twin Fin skeg and Azimuth thrusters ensure excellent manoeuvrability.

PMNZ, situated at the top of New Zealand’s South Island, operates the region’s port and marinas, and facilitates the operation and growth of some of Marlborough’s most significant industries. These include recreational boating, forestry, wine, aquaculture and domestic and international tourism including cruise.

Damen’s new ASD 2111 will provide an important boost in towage capability in Picton Harbour, from where the inter-island passenger and freight ferries operate. New ferries will soon link the nationally significant road and rail networks between the North and South Islands.

Damen’s new Compact Tugs product platform has been created to address the needs of ports that must accommodate and manoeuvre ever larger vessels within the space available. With exceptional power and agility for its size, the ASD Tug 2111 will be more than able to handle the next generation of larger ferries that need to be manoeuvred around PMNZ’s finger jetties.

The ASD Tug 2111 features numerous safety features. Its 360° bridge maximises situational awareness of the surrounding waters as well as the deck both fore and aft. High freeboard keeps water on deck to an absolute minimum and the ample tumblehome enables the ASD Tug 2111 to get safely up close to an assisted vessel. With the towing operations both fore and aft conducted with a single winch positioned in a sheltered location, the decks are free of obstacles. Low maintenance is in the ASD Tug 2111’s DNA. The design features the shipbuilder's fresh water closed loop keel cooling system. Reducing the amount of onboard sea water systems to an absolute minimum, lowers the amount of corrosion-related maintenance.

The ASD Tug 2111 is fitted with IMO Tier II compliant engines as standard. However, PMNZ has opted to upgrade them to IMO Tier-III compliance, and this can be achieved relatively quickly by the installation of a Damen Emission Reduction System, for which the ASD Tug 2111 is built pre-prepared.

Other green technologies built into the Compact Tug range include a new electric power generation system that produces electricity by drawing on the ample power available from the main engines, reducing fuel consumption and emissions as a result.

Damen has five more ASD Tugs 2111 currently in build at Damen Shipyards Changde.