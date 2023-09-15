IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Throughput of Russian ports in 8M’2023 rose by 8.7% to 601.3 million tonnes
- Daltransugol terminal in Vanino port to increase its annual capacity to 33 million tonnes
- Investments of TD “RIF” in Azov port's grain terminal will total RUB 5 billion
- Delo Group to buy blocking stake of grain terminal KSK in Novorossiysk from Cargill
- RF Government to allocate RUB 1 billion for recovery of Mariupol port
- Reconstruction completed at Lock No 18 of the White Sea Canal
- RUB 236 million allocated for construction of wind protection facilities at Trade Port Pociet
- Chinese investor to create multipurpose handling complex in Sakhalin
- Calery Limarenko: construction of cargo terminal of up to 14 million tonnes in capacity in the port of Poronaysk to begin this year
- Primorsky Shipyard upgrades por infrastructure and ship repair facilities in Nakhodka
- Terminal Astafyev invests about RUB 4 billion in conversion
- Scope of dredging on Volga-Caspian Canal totaled 7 million cbm, 78% of the volume planned for 2023
- New fish processing complex to appear in the port of Korsakov
- Agreement signed for the development of port Elga in the Far East
Shipping and logistics
- Gazprom’s tanker with LNG first delivered from Leningrad Region via NSR unloaded in China
- Cargo transportation by inland water ways of Russia in H1’23 fell by 6.7% YoY to 35.7 million tonnes
- Three ferries will operate on the Vanino-Kholmsk line
- Global Ports and Chinese line Newnew Shipping to develop container transportation via VSC terminal
- M/V Igor Farhutdinov to make 3 round voyages between Sakhalin and Kurils in October
- Container line can be launched between the ports of Channai and Vladivostok
- Marat Khusnullin declared neccessity to build second BAM and develop river transport
- Russia plans subsidizing the construction of a “friendly fleet”
- Dalreftrans to open service to Egypt via Novorossiysk in October
- NewNew Shipping Line to put 8-10 more container ships on its NSR line in 2024
- Rosatom expects record high transit flow by the Northern Sea Route in 2023
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Oleg Savchenko, General Director of Krylov State Research Center, tells IAA PortNews about the progress of the work on designing grain and gas carriers, about the current inability to build Azipod units and about the prospects of solving the problem with low-speed engines.
- VTB prepares large-scale reform of USC management
- Astrakhan based shipyards of USC to launch three more vessels by the year end
- Sergey Frank: construction of Arctic cargo ships of the new generation should be addressed seriously for NSR development
- Svetlovsky Shipyard completed dock repair of Arctic container ship YAMAL KRECHET
- Construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers is under special control from the state
- ILWT SMTU has manufactured a prototype of a propeller by arc-image growth method
- Kamchatka based Torsiotest to build six seiners of project 04130 under RS supervision
- Antey to order 8 new crab catchers and build two shipbuilding complexes
- Name-giving ceremony for Arctic gas tanker Alexei Kosygin and shuttle tanker Valentin Pikul held at SC Zvezda
- Russian Crab Group to invest RUB 120 billion in construction of ten crab catchers
- Three refrigerator ships to be built in the Far East
- Yevgeny Ditrikh: Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to become fully operational in 2026
Bunkering market
- Rosatom and Gazprom Neft to work together on decarbonization of shipping in the Arctic
- Sergey Ivanov calls on Nature Industry to develop tough requirements for vessels passing NSR