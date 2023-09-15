2023 September 15 13:44

DP World selects TYCROP and Loop Energy for solution to decarbonize RTG Cranes at Port of Vancouver

TYCROP, a leading industrial manufacturing and engineering company based in Chilliwack BC, and Loop Energy, a leading hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer, announce being selected to provide a hydrogen electric solution for the global supply chain leader DP World pilot project to decarbonize its rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) fleet at the Port of Vancouver.

The design and manufacturing of DP World’s RTG pilot project is led by TYCROP Manufacturing Ltd, a leading industrial manufacturing and engineering company headquartered in Chilliwack BC, and brings together a consortium of companies in British Columbia’s burgeoning hydrogen sector, including Loop Energy as fuel cell supplier and HTEC for hydrogen fuel supply.



DP World’s rubber-tired gantry crane will be fitted with a TYCROP-designed dual fuel system powered by two of Loop Energy’s T505 fuel cell systems. The pilot project will see DP World’s first RTG powered by hydrogen fuel cell systems put into operation at the Port of Vancouver. The RTG pilot is expected to begin operation in Q2 2024, and will be used as a demonstrator to scale the electrification across the organization’s global fleet in subsequent phases.

Rubber-tired gantry cranes have a unique set of operating requirements that makes hydrogen fuel cells the viable pathway for achieving zero emissions, in a way that is not achievable by diesel-electric hybrid solutions. Hydrogen is refueled quickly, allowing no compromise on their all-day operating hours, and fuel cells can operate efficiently and reliably under different weather conditions and power requirements.



Loop Energy’s hydrogen fuel cells were selected for their high fuel efficiency, a key differentiator of the company’s eFlow proprietary technology. Fuel consumption plays a central role in decarbonizing RTGs given they operate up to 20 hours per day, where higher fuel efficiency not only reduces fuel cost, but also reduces operating downtime by achieving longer operating hours between refueling.



TYCROP Manufacturing Ltd, established in 1978, is a manufacturer of innovative equipment serving diverse industries such as transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, agriculture, waste & recycling, forestry, shipbuilding, mining, and construction.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks, as well as stationary power applications. Loop Energy’s products feature the company’s proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow technology enables customers to achieve superior performance and higher fuel efficiency when using Loop Energy’s fuel cells, which lowers operating cost for end users while enabling OEMs to achieve lower capital cost and faster time to market.