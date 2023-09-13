2023 September 13 09:58

Concordia Damen contracted to deliver a 5,400 HP River Pusher to Girona S.A., Paraguay

Paraguayan shipowner and operator ‘Girona S.A. – Rio Sur Transporte y Logistica’ has contracted Dutch inland shipping construction yard Concordia Damen to build a ‘CDS4115’ Shallow Draft 5.400 HP River Pusher to expand its fleet, according to the company's release.

The family-owned company is one of the most traditional waterway transport companies in Paraguay, serving many customers along the 2695 km Paraguay River. Concordia Damen has thoroughly researched the Paraguay River characteristics in relation to the desired operational profile of the vessel. Based on this its engineers designed the most efficient pusher considering local conditions. This resulted in a proven low draft push boat design, several of which have already been built for and delivered to Paraguayan clients in the past.

The 5.400 HP river pusher is a further development of these earlier pushers. The CDS4115 type measures 41 x 15.5m. In a push-barge configuration with 12-barges, the combination will measure 281m long x 48m wide. The three Yanmar 6EY22AW engines generate a power of 1330 kW each.

Rio Sur will use the combinations mostly for transporting dry bulk cargo on the Paraguay - Parana Rivers. The rivers are known for low draft conditions during several months each year during dry season. Thanks to this low draft design of the CDS4115 Shallow Draft, they will be able to continue operating year round, even with a draft as low as 6.5 feet, which gives a huge advantage compared to many other push boats on the river.

After outfitting the vessel at the yard in Werkendam, Girona´s superintendents will come to the Netherlands for the Sea Acceptance Trials, and the hand-over. Concordia Damen Concordia Damen's core business is to design and build inland vessels with an innovative and cost-effective profile, primarily for customers in Western Europe and South America.