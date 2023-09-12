2023 September 12 16:50

Cosco Shipping launches multipurpose service between Guangzhou and Brazil

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers has launched the first regular service between Guangzhou, China and Brazil, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The first ship to sail was loaded with 592 teu worth of goods, including passenger vehicles, construction machinery, and electrical equipment, destined for the Port of Santos, Brazil’s largest port.

The new direct route has reduced lead time to Brazil by at least five days compared to previous routes and is expected to cut logistical costs for import and export companies, according to the Port of Guangzhou.

At least eight multipurpose ships will be deployed on the route, initially operating once every two weeks to ensure stability and provide direct transportation services for imports and exports, according to Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers.

The ships are equipped with power outlets for refrigerated containers, enabling the safe transport of high-quality cold chain products, such as fruits and meat, from South America to Guangzhou, the company said.