2023 September 8 11:26

Kaliningrad Region expects delivery of Ro-Ro class ferries from China

The are expected in the region in 40-45 days

Ro-Ro class ferries will come to the Kaliningrad region from China for cargo and passenger transportation, according to New Kaliningrad referring Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov.

The Governor says that the ships purchased by local companies are expected in the region in 40-45 days. Upon arrival they will undergo the registration procedure. According to Anton Alikhanov also mentioned ships acquired by Sovfracht (one of the operators engaged in transportation to/from Kaliningrad). That will be an additional ro-ro ferry.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, three more General Cargo ships will be put on the Kaliningrad – Saint-Petersburg cargo line. The ships have been acquired by Kaliningrad companies under the programme for subsidizing investment projects in the region.

The ship named Zelenogradsk with a gross tonnage of 2.98 thousand tonnes has already made two voyages.