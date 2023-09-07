2023 September 7 17:06

Damen Shipyards receives new orders from Feyz Group for a Combi Freighter 5000 and a CF 3850

Damen Shipyards has received a new order for a Combi Freighter (CF) 5000 and an additional CF 3850, just four weeks after a contract was signed for three CF 3850s, according to the company's release.

The Feyz Group is currently renewing its fleet and the fast delivery times that Damen achieves through its policy of building in series enables them to respond quickly. The standardization and modular design approach by Damen Shipyards also delivers proven efficiency and endurance.

Designed for general cargo like the other models in the Damen Combi Freighter family, the CF 5000 shares many of the core design attributes of the CF 3850. 86.60 metres in length, it has a hold capacity of 7,000 m³ and can carry up to 5,080 tonnes of cargo or 164 TEU containers.

It also offers the possibility to have four tween decks that can be assembled to form two bulkheads in the hold for even more versatility. Lashing points are provided at all the desired locations and there are container fittings on the tank top and hatches. The tank top is also certified to carry loads up to 15 tonnes per square metre and the vessel has classification approval for dangerous goods and loading aground.

The ABC 6DZC engine type is the same as that in the smaller CF 3850, but in the CF 5000 it runs at higher revolutions per minute. 1000 rpm delivers 1326 kilowatts and this provides all the power needed for fast, safe and economical passages. For those operators looking to further reduce their emissions, a number of options are available including wind-assisted propulsion.

The Combi Freighter family has five models ranging from the Combi Coaster 2750 up to the Combi Freighter 8200. Built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China, the series construction technique and the use of standardised components and systems ensures highly competitive pricing and rapid delivery.

The hydrodynamic properties of the hull shapes deliver exceptional performance which results in the Combi Freighters requiring less power than comparable vessels. This in turn leads to smaller engines than their equivalents, consuming considerably less fuel and requiring less maintenance.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery at the end 2024.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to about 12,500 people.