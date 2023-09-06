2023 September 6 16:35

GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of Sea Jade Investment Ltd, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 175,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and the third quarters of 2027.