  • Home
  • News
  • Two UK maritime insurers become members of the Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 6 13:22

    Two UK maritime insurers become members of the Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative

    Two major UK maritime insurers, the UK P&I Club and TT Club, become members of the Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative, according to LR's release.

    Safetytech Accelerator is pleased to confirm that major UK maritime insurers, the UK P&I Club and TT Club have signed up for its Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative (CFLII).

    The Initiative, launched in February 2023, is a multi-year collaborative technology acceleration programme focused on reducing cargo fires and loss in maritime and its impact. It is already supported by Anchor Partners COSCO Shipping Lines, Evergreen Line, HMM, Lloyd’s Register, Maersk, the Offen Group, ONE and Seaspan, which represent around 50% of the total liner shipping market.

    The programme will help expedite the uptake of technology and best practice by identifying specific opportunities where technology can make a difference, shaping joint requirements, identifying technology solutions, undertaking trials and developing best practices and recommendations. It has already started working on solution for early fire detection in cargo hold.

    The UK P&I Club, one of the world’s leading mutual insurers of third-party liabilities for ocean-going merchant ships, and TT Club, the market-leading independent provider of mutual insurance and related risk management services to the international transport and logistics industry, are the first insurers to join the Initiative, joining the significant proportion of the world’s container carriers already involved in the open-innovation initiative.

    The Initiative has a broad technology scope, encompassing three significant topics of concern. The first relates to onboard cargo control, including whether cargo has been properly loaded, secured and monitored during transit. The second area covers onboard fire, the ability to rapidly detect fires and prevent propagation through effective onboard response, particularly on cargo vessels such as container ships and car-carriers. The third topic of concern relates to the challenges created by the increasing scale of vessels.

Другие новости по темам: insurance  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 6

17:48 Russian Railways’ container traffic in 8M’23 totaled 4.82 million TEU, up 12.7% YoY
17:29 Auramarine wins methanol fuel supply system order with Terntank Hybrid Tankers
17:26 Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal let the port double its capacity to 55 million tonnes per year
17:05 Asia-Europe alliances improve schedule reliability
16:35 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
16:15 Kumiai Navigation to retrofit LPG tanker with Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system
15:59 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2023 fell by 1.1% YoY
15:42 OOCL welcomes eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel “OOCL Zeebrugge”
15:20 LR award Approval in Principle for world’s largest LNG carrier
14:55 DNV awards AiP and AOSS for Hanwha Ocean's LCO2 carrier and noise measurement
14:40 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to determine funding sources for revival of fishing port in Magadan
13:22 Two UK maritime insurers become members of the Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative
12:47 RS introduces additional class notation distinguishing marks
12:38 Oil rises over 1% as Saudis, Russia, mull over production cut extensions
12:23 ABS, GTT and DHT sign JDP to develop an optimized LNG-fueled VLCC design
11:40 ClassNK and FUKUI to collaborate toward installation of safety relief valve for cargo tank of liquefied hydrogen carrier on actual ships
11:03 Tallink Grupp adds vessel Victoria I to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 12 October 2023
10:43 ABS issues AIP for world’s largest LNG carrier
10:23 Dublin Port volumes down 3.6% in H1 2023
09:58 Boskalis awarded large cable contracts for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm
09:20 Volga State University of Water Transport supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

2023 September 5

18:07 Master Boat Builders and Sterling Shipyard to build four tugboats for Gulf LNG tugs of Brownsville
17:58 Arkhangelsk river port’s tugboat Kapitan Osipov to leave for first voyages in September 2023
17:42 JERA Americas, ConocoPhillips and Uniper initiatives to source low-carbon hydrogen/ammonia supply from US Gulf Coast
17:21 Neptune Lines orders its first two next generation vessels
16:52 Turkish President counts on revival of the Black Sea grain deal
16:47 Hong Kong port cargo volumes down by 14.9% in Q2 2023
16:26 HJSC names two 5500TEU container ships
15:41 APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas commences USD140 million expansion
15:29 Sovcomflot increased salary of ordinary seafarers
15:14 VARD orders SMST mission equipment for North Star’s newbuild CSOVs
14:30 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to provide IT management services for the establishment of a National Maritime Single Window in Georgia
14:05 Bunker sales in Vladivostok port in 8M’2023 fell by 14% YoY
14:04 Auramarine wins methanol fuel system order with Terntank’s hybrid tankers
13:42 Saudi Arabia establishes a Global Water Organization
13:36 Russia’s port infrastructure is able to handle up to 80 million tonnes of grain per year
13:17 DNV awards AiP for world’s largest LNG carrier design developed by Hudong-Zhonghua
13:01 Singapore-based Singfar International orders four medium-range newbuild tankers
12:41 Freight transport by barge between North Sea Port and hinterland increases to 60% in five years
12:21 Kramer Group and the Port of Rotterdam Authority sign a new ‘connection agreement’
12:10 The Port of Baku increased handling of non-ferrous metal products by 85%
12:01 Asyad Group enables the Omani private logistics sector with competitive direct LCL solution from India
11:41 ABS explores LNG value chain in latest publication
11:20 Chevron, unions begin mediation talks to avert Australia LNG strike
11:05 First of TRAnsverse series tugs launched at Sanmar Shipyards Tuzla
10:48 GTLK to tell about new ship repair complex in Murmansk Region at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
10:45 MSC’s SWAN service makes first direct call at Baltic Container Terminal
10:19 TES partners with Osaka Gas to develop large scale e-NG value chain
10:09 Nordic Engineering: two tugs of Project NE034 to be built for Kamchatka Territory
09:25 Detachment of Northern Fleet warships practise anti-submarine missions in Barents Sea

2023 September 4

18:17 Intermarine and Jumbo-SAL-Alliance expand business and set up new hub in Chile
18:04 Russian Classification Society withdrew certificate from another Valdai-45R hydrofoil
17:53 COSL awarded rig contract with Var Energi
17:35 DP World launches a new programme in the UK to help cargo owners reduce their carbon emissions by shifting from road to rail
17:26 Columbia Shipmanagement and Seacon sign cooperation agreement
17:06 COSL signs new rig contracts with Equinor
16:42 MSC and ZIM enter into vessel sharing agreement
16:24 Valdai-45R hydrofoil recovered RCS certificate and is ready for a voyage
16:13 Grimaldi takes delivery of the second multipurpose ro-ro vessel
15:16 Throughput of Aktau port in Kazakhstan in 7M’23 rose by 24% to 2.6 million tonnes